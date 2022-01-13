Flakes and drizzle possible Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another nice day temperature-wise for Thursday with highs that will jump to the lower 30s. Weak energy crossing the state will bring a chance for spotty flakes or drizzle that could bring a light coating of snow at most. Otherwise, it will be plenty cloudy.

Flakes remain in the forecast again this evening. Winds will make a shift to the north which will start to drop in chillier air overnight. The low will be around 11 degrees – a little warmer by the lake.

Cold and breezy for Friday! Temperatures will start and hold in the teens, with some 20s by the lakeshore. With a NE wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour, there will be a lake effect snow potential mainly for the counties lining Lake Michigan as cold air travels over open water.