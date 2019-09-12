FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Another 1″ to 3″ possible Thursday night

From Storm Team 5…

It’s been a rain soaked week as 48 hour rain totals have added up from 2″ to 5″ across our communities. Take a look at some of the reports below.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is now in effect until Friday morning. Additional rain is in the forecast that will likely create more flooding conditions overnight.

Thursday brings more showers in the form of hit/miss light rain or drizzle at times. Otherwise, cloudy skies and gloomy conditions remain. Temperatures will be cooler – hanging on to the 60s into the afternoon. Patchy areas of fog will be possible in a few locations as well.

HEAVY RAIN returns this evening and overnight. This is when all of the area can expect showers and thunderstorms bringing the threat for an additional 1″ to 3″ of rain accumulation, on top of soaking rain we’ve seen this week. More flooding will likely occur at this time.

Friday may see a spotty shower, but heavy rain IS NOT the threat. Otherwise partly sunny in the afternoon and a breezy wind picking up from 15 to 30 miles per hour by the second half of the day. High temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Late Saturday night and early Sunday morning will bring another passing glance at a few showers or storms. Looking like tailgate time, and the game at Lambeau at noon should be dry. Plenty of dry time works into the forecast the days behind that.