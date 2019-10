The forecast for tonight calls for cloudy skies with pockets of drizzle possible. There could be some areas of fog that develop as well. Lows in the middle 50s will likely rise a few degrees by early Monday morning.

More rain expected at times especially early Monday before we get back into more sunshine during the second half of the day. That sun along with a south breeze will allow temperatures to warm well above average in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! Average highs this time of the year are in the middle 60s.