FLASH FLOOD WATCH, opening up the month with soaking rain

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is now in effect for the southern half of the area until Wednesday morning. 1″ to 3″ of rain will be possible within the borders of the watch.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be working into the area from Tuesday morning through Tuesday night. Warm and humid air is fueling the storms, along with a cold front that will stall out across the state. Temperatures will be warmest in the morning, starting in the 70s, then falling into the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the 60s.

Tonight, scattered showers continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will bottom out around 52 degrees.

Rain is expected into the first hours of the morning of Wednesday before a dry spell moves in. Cloudy skies will continue most of the day before our second round of rain moves in, with a high of 56 degrees. Winds will also be a bit breezy from the northeast. That second round begins late at night into Thursday.

Rain is expected mainly for the first half of Thursday, but some showers may linger into the afternoon. The high will stay at 56 degrees.

Friday does look like a dry day! Skies turn mostly sunny with a high of 57 degrees.

Scattered showers arrive again on Saturday with a high of 56 degrees.