Flood concerns continue tonight, sun slowly returns Thursday

A slow moving and strong spring storm system will continue to bring strong winds to the area through the overnight. Winds will be out of the north sustained at 15-30 mph with higher gusts possible at times. That wind will continue to lead to flooding concerns along the south and eastern shore of the Bay as well as nearby rivers.

Winds midnight tonight

A Lakeshore Flood Warning continues until 10:00 Wednesday evening for Brown and Southern Oconto counties as well as a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Southern Marinette. That advisory runs until 1:00 PM Thursday for Kewaunee and Door counties.

Rain will continue especially for eastern areas through the morning on Thursday. Winds will remain gusty out of the north which could lead to minor flooding and high waves along the eastern shore of the Bay. Additional rainfall will be heaviest along eastern areas. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few 60s to the north and west.

Nice weather returns Friday with highs in the lower 60s with more sunshine. The weekend will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. There could be a spotty rain shower Saturday with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures cool back into the 50s early next week with spotty rain showers Tuesday and Wednesday.