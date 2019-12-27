Flood watch this weekend

Flood Watch into Monday

A flood watch is in place Saturday night to Monday morning. The river levels are already high. Potential heavy rain and snow melt will lead to concerns. East winds will affect the lakeshore as well with flood potential.

Tonight



Some clearing and winds calming…briefly. The wet system moves in, winds pick up and the rain will pick up too into the evening Saturday

Rainfall Potential

The precipitation likely starts Saturday morning with a wintry mix. Little expected. Locations north could have some sleet and freezing rain early. All rain by Saturday afternoon. The rain appears to come in two waves. By Sunday morning we could see 3/4″ in Green Bay and the Fox Valley. By Monday morning, potentially near 2″

Mild overall into 2020

We will finish out the year and go into 2020 wet and mild overall. Rain this weekend. Light snow Monday and Tuesday. We could see a couple of iches of snow early in the week. We are early in the game, so to speak, but the following weekend could have snow too.