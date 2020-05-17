1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Flooding possible with inches of rain and blustery winds

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Our weather takes a turn as the weekend comes to a close. Rain showers push in through Sunday morning and will not be ending during the day with temps hanging in the low 50s. Scattered showers and periods of heavy rain will come down. The issue will be rain accumulation and NE winds picking up that will bring flooding threats through the day.

Take a look at the flooding headlines as of 6am Sunday:

Tonight, scattered rain showers and NE winds from 20 to 40 miles per hour. The low is 49 degrees.

Monday stays wet with scattered showers and a blustery wind out of the northeast. The highs stay in the low 50s.

The rain exits Tuesday morning, and the winds will slowly ease back. The high rises a bit to 60 degrees.

Very nice Wisconsin weather comes back Wednesday into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with some sunshine, possibly getting close to 80 degrees later in the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"
More Weather