Flooding possible with inches of rain and blustery winds

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our weather takes a turn as the weekend comes to a close. Rain showers push in through Sunday morning and will not be ending during the day with temps hanging in the low 50s. Scattered showers and periods of heavy rain will come down. The issue will be rain accumulation and NE winds picking up that will bring flooding threats through the day.

Tonight, scattered rain showers and NE winds from 20 to 40 miles per hour. The low is 49 degrees.

Monday stays wet with scattered showers and a blustery wind out of the northeast. The highs stay in the low 50s.

The rain exits Tuesday morning, and the winds will slowly ease back. The high rises a bit to 60 degrees.

Very nice Wisconsin weather comes back Wednesday into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with some sunshine, possibly getting close to 80 degrees later in the week.