1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Flooding recedes and nicer weather moves in

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our wet weather recently will start to improve a bit Tuesday – and that should take care of the flooding worries. Isolated showers or drizzle will be around through the morning, and likely clearing out in the afternoon. Clouds will continue to be thick, however, the overcast will break up closer to the end of the day. It’s going to be breezy with NE winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight brings a clearing sky! An evening breeze will lighten up a bit tonight with a low of 47 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a great day. Lots of sunshine and warmer temps around 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Another round of sunshine for Thursday with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday stays nice as mostly sunny skies return with a high up to 72 degrees.

Partly sunny on Saturday and 73 degrees. It’s possible there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm around.

Sunday looks hot in terms of Wisconsin weather standards for May. Highs near 80 degrees and possibly feeling a little humid. The end of the weekend brings another chance for isolated thunder showers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"
More Weather