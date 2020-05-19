Flooding recedes and nicer weather moves in

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our wet weather recently will start to improve a bit Tuesday – and that should take care of the flooding worries. Isolated showers or drizzle will be around through the morning, and likely clearing out in the afternoon. Clouds will continue to be thick, however, the overcast will break up closer to the end of the day. It’s going to be breezy with NE winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight brings a clearing sky! An evening breeze will lighten up a bit tonight with a low of 47 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a great day. Lots of sunshine and warmer temps around 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Another round of sunshine for Thursday with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday stays nice as mostly sunny skies return with a high up to 72 degrees.

Partly sunny on Saturday and 73 degrees. It’s possible there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm around.

Sunday looks hot in terms of Wisconsin weather standards for May. Highs near 80 degrees and possibly feeling a little humid. The end of the weekend brings another chance for isolated thunder showers.