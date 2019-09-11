Flooding risks increase with more rain

From Storm Team 5…

Wednesday turns soggy again as rain showers and thunderstorms move in from west to east during the course of the day. Mid morning is when the rains starts, followed by a scattering of showers into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s all day long.

This evening, the rain chances drop southward and may begin to taper off a little tonight to give us some dry time. Temps will fall into the 50s overnight.

Tomorrow, more clouds and scattered showers are possible during the day. The best chance to get heavy rain will be during the evening and late at night. Temps will not make it out of the 60s once again.

HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL: It’s been a rain soaked month so far, plus Tuesday morning brought 1″ to 3″ of rain to the area already this week. On top of that, an additional 1″ to 3″ of potential rain falling in the next 48 hours will bring the chance for some local flooding to streets, yards, and rising rivers. It’s a good idea to keep a close eye on the sump pump downstairs in the coming days!





Showers taper off completely by Friday morning, leaving partly sunny skies and windy weather by the afternoon. A high of 68 degrees to wrap up the week.

The next rain chance will late Saturday night into Sunday morning with scattered thunderstorms. If you want summer weather returning, wait until next week when our highs increase back to the 80s!