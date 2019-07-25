FLOODING: Strong winds, high water, and a SEICHE create flooding issues

A river flood warning continues for the Fox, and East Rivers. A lakeshore flood warning conintues for the lower bay of Green Bay and surrounding shoreline.

People residing near the shores of the bay of Green Bay, the Fox, East, and Suamico rivers need to pay close attention to the rising waters.

The levels on the bay of Green Bay (and Lake Michigan) continue to be at the highest levels since the mid 1980s.

On Wednesday evening alone, the bay rose 2 feet in one hour.

The problem arises anytime there is a northerly component to the winds.

In this case, we had an area of thunderstorms to the north of Green Bay that brought not only heavy rainfall (which helps to create a local area of high pressure where the heavy rain is falling) but also strong outflow winds.

The strong outflow winds started pushing water back upstream into the Fox River, East River, Suamico River, and the lower bay of Green Bay.

Also, the heavy rainfall on the north side of the bay helped create a small local area of high pressure that exerted down on the the bay. This pressure difference resulted in a water rise on the south end of the bay.

Think of pushing down on one end of a water balloon, the other end of the balloon will want to expand and get bigger. This is essentially what happened on the bay.

This phenomenon is called a SEICHE.

So the combination of the strong northerly outflow winds, and the pressure difference on the north side of the bay from ongoing thunderstorms, along with the already near record water levels created the flooding issues we are experiencing.

-Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe