Flurries and drizzle possible tonight, cloudy skies continue

Despite the widespread cloud cover we’ve been stuck in the last several days high temperatures have still managed to be well above average. In fact, as of Sunday, 24 of the 26 days this month have had high temperatures above average in Green Bay. If you take the average temperature for the whole month we would be at the 7th warmest start to the month on record with an average monthly temperature of 26.1°!

While we might be stuck in the clouds for a few more days there is some good news! After bottoming out at 24° for our average daily high in Green Bay the last few weeks, that average high has now increased to 25° as we finally begin to make the turn to increasing average high temperatures.

As for tonight skies will remain cloudy with some drizzle or flurries possible this evening and into early Tuesday. With lows in the 20s tonight that could lead to another round of slick roads across the area.

Cloudy will be the rule again on Tuesday with overall quiet conditions expected. It will be a touch cooler than the past few days with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

We’ll be watching for a few flurries on Wednesday with plenty of clouds. What snow we do receive will be light and should not create any major travel impacts. Highs will be right around 30 degrees. Look for a quiet day Thursday before another chance for light snow returns Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the low to middle 30s. We should finally start to see the return of more sunshine Sunday and Monday with highs getting another boost into the mid and upper 30s.