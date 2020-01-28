Flurries and drizzle tonight, cloudy trend continues

Some areas of drizzle or flurries will continue to impact portions of the area this evening and tonight. Otherwise, the rest of the night will feature cloudy skies with lows in the low to middle 20s with a light wind.

We’ve had plenty of mild temperatures over the last several weeks with highs being well above average. As of Monday, this January in Green Bay currently sits as the 7th warmest on record and 38 of the last 40 days have had highs above average.

Temperatures will remain above average in the upper 20s to lower 30s the rest of the week with plenty of cloud cover expected. We could see a few flurries around again Wednesday with another small chance for snow showers on Friday.

The upcoming weekend will again feature plenty of clouds on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. More sunshine and breezy conditions will boost highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s on Sunday! We’ll be watching for the next snow chance Monday night into Tuesday.