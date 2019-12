Your Saturday

Blustery for your Saturday. You could encounter some slippery spots. Clearing in the evening and chilly, low 12.

Snow Accumulation…minimal

It doesn’t take much to make things slick

A chilly stretch ahead

A cold front passes Saturday afternoon. Winds, pick up, skies clear behind it. We are left with a cold day for football at Lambeau. The winds shouldn’t be a problem. We will moderate next Thursday as our next system impacts.