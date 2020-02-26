Flurries at times tonight, more sun the rest of the week

Cloud cover and scattered flurries or snow showers will start to taper through the overnight. We should see skies turn partly cloudy late tonight as lows cool into the upper single digits and lower teens. It will likely feel colder than that as winds remain out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Lake effect clouds and flurries will continue especially for northern areas on Tuesday. Otherwise, the rest of the area should see more sunshine compared to Wednesday. Highs will remain below average in the low to middle 20s.

Highs by Friday will remain in the middle 20s, but we should see a little more sunshine as the breezy northwest conditions continue. On Saturday we will see those winds pick up out of the southwest by the afternoon which will bump temperatures to near 30 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Ahead of a weak front temperatures will reach for the lower 40s on Sunday with an increase in the cloud cover. Along that front there could be a few rain or snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning. The rest of Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs still in the lower 40s. Those highs will remain above average in the upper 30s to lower 40s again Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday is looking dry before another chance for rain or snow arrives on Wednesday.