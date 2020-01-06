Flurries late tonight, brief cool down Wednesday

A Flood Warning remain in effect for the Wolf River until Thursday afternoon. Water levels were slightly above flood stage Monday morning. The forecast shows water levels slowly falling below flood stage by late in the week.

Cloud cover will continue to move into the area through the night as a cold front approaches from the west. As the front nears there could be a few flurries that fall especially well after midnight. It will be a mild night with lows in the mid to upper 20s with a west wind at 10-20 mph.

A cold front will swing through the area early Tuesday morning which will bring the small chance for flurries or a quick snow shower. Behind the front dry weather is expected with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will remain above average in the lower 30s.

Temperatures by Wednesday will only reach for the lower 20s which will be the first day in nearly 20 days that won’t have a high above average. The brief cool down will not last long as highs get a boost into the lower 40s on Thursday. The morning will have a chance for a rain and snow mix before temperatures warm above freezing leading to all rain showers.

Looking ahead to late in the upcoming weekend for the Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field. Right now conditions look dry for the evening kickoff with temperatures in the 20s.