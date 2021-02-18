Flurries/light snow possible today; another weekend snow chance

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temps are starting off much warmer Thursday on the order of 15 degrees or more, and the other good news for today is the calm winds which will keep away harsh chills. SNOW will be the focus with the thick clouds overhead. It won’t be a lot of snow, but some places may get a light coating of snow which could make it slick on the roads. Temps will make a run to the middle 20s even with a lack of sun.

The chance for spotty light snow or flurries continues tonight, and still plenty cloudy. The low will be 10 degrees and light winds.

Clouds will hold for Friday with some pops of sun within the clouds here and there. In the afternoon, more spotty flurries could form over the northwoods. The high drops a touch to 21 degrees.

Saturday is looking sunnier with an afternoon high of 22 degrees.

Sunday brings our next decent light snow chance with a time frame the afternoon and evening. The quick-moving system could drop an inch or two with higher totals to the south. Sunday’s high temps is 31 degrees.