Flurries north. Mild weekend ahead

Skies will cloud tonight late. You may experience some flurries. North of Highway 29 a dusting. Cloudy skies tomorrow but dry.

Wind gusts pick up Saturday night. Gusts should calm midday Sunday.





Snow accumulation chances Monday.







We will see some drizzle on Sunday as our high will be near 40. A cold front passes Sunday night in its wake we will see temperatures drop and the drizzle transitioning to all snow early Monday. 2-4″ of snow are possible Monday. Tuesday-Thursday we will be in the grasp of arctic air. Single digit highs Wednesday. We will likely dip below zero Tuesday and Wednesday night. Wind chills will be an issue too as an advisory for the chill is possible.