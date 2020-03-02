Flurries possible into Tuesday

From Storm Team 5…

Morning clouds and afternoon sun on the way for Monday. That sun will help work temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Quiet tonight as clouds increase after bedtime. Lows fall back to the mid 20s.

Tomorrow could bring some light snow or flurries in the morning. After that, any snow that falls will melt off quickly as temps rise to 40 in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. It will also be a bit windy at times.

Wednesday will turn sunny again with a high of 41 degrees.

Another chance for morning flakes or light rain will be Thursday. Once again, snow accumulation should be minimal, if any, as highs climb to 44 degrees later in the day.