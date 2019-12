Saturday Afternoon

Breezy this afternoon and overcast. We will see a few flakes. Clearing tonight later on. Chilly overnight near 10.

Lingering Snow Showers

Don’t look for snow to add up. You probably won’t even have to brush the windshield off. Roads should be good.

Chilly at Lambeau

Sun but cold for your Sunday. Winds shouldn’t complicate the day.

A cold start to the week

A chilly first half of the work week. We will moderate late week. We look to be mainly dry. I am not expecting a major system through the week.