Flurries tonight, snow Sunday

Friday night



Light Snow Sunday



Stray flurries tonight. Generally quiet. We have light snow making a pass across Wisconsin Sunday morning. The band is fairly wide north to south, but narrow east to west. In other words, likely a brief event. Behind the snow will likely be some gusty winds. The west winds could lead to ice shoves on the east side of the bay and Lake Winnebago. With high winds you can see power outages too.

7 Day Planner

Looking over the next week, I will sum it up as mild and quiet. We have seen a lot of 30 degree + days in the last three weeks. A brief shot of cold air affects us Tuesday and Wednesday. We rebound nicely the following day and could hit 40 degrees.