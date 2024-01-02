The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been a more dreary start to the work week for many today, as an area of low pressure to our northeast gave us thick cloud cover and isolated flurries throughout today.

Thick clouds remain through tonight, but flurry chances increase as we head towards Wednesday morning. Passing flurries will continue all day long tomorrow, with even some pockets of light snow showers throughout the afternoon in isolated areas south of Green Bay.

Flurries and clouds will exit on Thursday and we will see more sunshine.

From tonight through Thursday AM, looks like we will only accumulate about a half an inch of snowfall.