The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure working out of Iowa will be bringing us a chance for scattered rain showers today. The morning starts with some localized fog and drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy. Some showers will work into our southern sections through the morning and afternoon. It’s hard to tell if rain will be as much of a problem north of Green Bay, but the chance is smaller with lower possible totals. Temperatures will be much cooler than Sunday, reaching the lower 50s.

Tonight, rain chances end in the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies. There may be some areas of fog that redevelop late. The low is 44 degrees.

Tomorrow looks like a great day! Mostly sunny as high pressure regains control of the forecast. Warmer weather will be the result with a high around 70 degrees, cooler near the lake.

Wednesday also looks great, mostly sunny and 74 degrees. There is a chance a few showers may enter our northern counties only.

Even warmer Thursday with a high of 77 degrees and mostly sunny!

Friday brings some additional clouds with a chance for rain, this time in southern counties only. Temps stay warm at 72 degrees.