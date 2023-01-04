The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Most of the area will have mild temperatures Wednesday — this will result in liquid precipitation chances with areas of fog, drizzle or light rain. Cooler temps up north/west could bring slippery spots where there remains a chance for a wintry mix or snow showers – an inch or two of accumulation is possible across the north. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

When temperatures drop a bit tonight, some of that drizzle or light rain will change over to snow. Roads may get a bit slippery by the start of the morning Thursday. The low is 33 degrees.

Light snow or flurries may fall from the morning into the evening Thursday. The high is 33 degrees.

TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION Wednesday into Thursday will be highest far north with 2 to 4 inches. Most spots will see between a trace and 2 inches.