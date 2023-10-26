The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Here we go again! Thursday will start with areas of fog, rain, and thundershowers. Although some breaks in the rain will occur here and there during the day, the chance for rain will ultimately linger until around midnight tonight. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s in most areas, but up to the north, slightly cooler air in the low to mid 50s.

Scattered thundershowers at times tonight, then the coverage of rain will decrease after midnight. Spot of fog still may be noted, especially across the north. The low is 57 degrees.

A cold front will rip through the state Friday morning. This will bring a chance for brief thundershowers again, but much less rain coverage than today. The high of 65 degrees occurs in the morning, then a wind shift to the NW will drop in cooler temperatures by the afternoon and evening behind the front. That gusty wind could be up around 25 or 30 miles per hour.

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a high of 46 degrees. A disturbance moving in late in the day will bring a chance for a few rain showers, and it’s possible some wet snow may mix in where it is cooler.

Cloudy skies will remain on Sunday. Rain chances appear very low for our area with a chilly high of 42 degrees.