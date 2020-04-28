Fog and more rain Tuesday

From Storm Team 5…

Foggy and soggy are the weather words for Tuesday. Dense fog developed late last night and will start to lift going into the morning. Cloudy skies and rain returning this afternoon and evening with highs in the 50s, some 60s. It will be cooler by the lake and up north.

Tonight it gets breezy with steady rain overnight. 44 degrees is the low – plus NE winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Blustery NE winds into Wednesday, and cooler. Scattered showers will also continue with the chance throughout the day. The high falls a bit to 48 degrees.

Stays breezy Thursday, but the rain will begin to clear in the morning. Emerging sun takes the high to 55 degrees.

Much nicer weather into the start of May on Friday! Mostly sunny and 62 degrees.

Saturday could bring a stray morning shower along a cold front, but then it’s sunny by the afternoon with temps in the upper 60s to near 70.

Still nice into Sunday, mostly sunny and 65 degrees.

