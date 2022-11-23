The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Patchy fog will develop this evening, and linger into tonight and even into most of tomorrow.

A low pressure system moves eastward tomorrow afternoon, thickening clouds and bringing some spotty showers and downpours across many areas tomorrow evening and into the night. Southerly winds keep us with temps in the mid-40s.

Friday is looking lovely for some Black Friday shopping! Windy conditions are in store, but otherwise expect lots of sunshine and seasonal temps.