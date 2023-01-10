The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s going to be a cloudy and foggy day for many on Tuesday, but some lucky areas down to the south could get a little sunshine. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 30s and very low 40s in southern spots. That’s over 10 degrees above our average high!

Cloudy again tonight with patchy fog and drizzle. Very late at night, some might start to see a light wintry mix develop. The low is 31 degrees.

Tomorrow will start with a chance for a light wintry mix in the morning. In the afternoon, mostly cloudy and 37 degrees for a high.