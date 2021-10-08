Fog, clouds and showers as the week wraps up

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another dreary day for Friday as there are some areas of fog, plenty of clouds, and some thundershowers that continue to spin around the state. It won’t be a washout, but it’s a good idea to have the umbrella with you today. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with a feel of humidity in the air with dew points in the lower 60s.

Spotty showers will still be around for the evening, but it’s likely they will taper off after midnight. More areas of fog will develop overnight with lows around 59 degrees.

Saturday starts with the fog, then partly sunny and warm conditions arrive during the day. Highs reach the lower and middle 70s with some humidity. A warm front lifting through the state at night will bring a chance of scattered overnight showers.

Sunday will also have a chance for isolated thunderstorms. Another warm day at 76 degrees!

