Fog develops late tonight, rain chances continue Wednesday

Isolated showers and storms will come to an end early this evening, then skies will be on a clearing trend. The clearing skies could lead to areas of dense fog to develop late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

After patchy dense fog early Wednesday we’ll have more clouds move in throughout the day with a chance for scattered rain showers ahead of a strong cold front. Ahead of the front highs will reach for the lower 60s before winds turn out of the northwest.

Much colder air arrives behind a strong cold front for Thursday with a gusty northwest winds. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to middle 40s with a few sprinkles or flurries possible. Temperatures will remain in the 40s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The upcoming weekend will feature a dry start with plenty of clouds and highs near 50 on Saturday. We will be closely watching the potential for a larger storm system on Sunday which could bring rain and snow to the region. It is too early to tell which areas have the best chance for snowfall at this point, so be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s.

Rain and snow will linger into Monday with highs in the lower 40s. A few flurries will still be possible on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s.