1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Fog develops late tonight, rain chances continue Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isolated showers and storms will come to an end early this evening, then skies will be on a clearing trend. The clearing skies could lead to areas of dense fog to develop late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

After patchy dense fog early Wednesday we’ll have more clouds move in throughout the day with a chance for scattered rain showers ahead of a strong cold front. Ahead of the front highs will reach for the lower 60s before winds turn out of the northwest.

Much colder air arrives behind a strong cold front for Thursday with a gusty northwest winds. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to middle 40s with a few sprinkles or flurries possible. Temperatures will remain in the 40s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The upcoming weekend will feature a dry start with plenty of clouds and highs near 50 on Saturday. We will be closely watching the potential for a larger storm system on Sunday which could bring rain and snow to the region. It is too early to tell which areas have the best chance for snowfall at this point, so be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s.

Rain and snow will linger into Monday with highs in the lower 40s. A few flurries will still be possible on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"
More Weather