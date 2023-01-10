The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Patchy fog builds back in this evening as the mild air will stick around into tonight.

Low pressure sitting directly over Wisconsin is why those cloudy skies stick around into tonight. A few spots of a light drizzle and even a wintry mix further north are possible with this system.

Another low pressure system just off to our west moves towards us tonight. This will bring any drizzle and wintry mix that we will see areas further south for tonight and into tomorrow.

Temps tonight only drop into the lows 30s, so expect more areas of patchy fog for tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Mild air continues into next week.