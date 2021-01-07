Fog, flurries and clouds again

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another batch of dense fog emerged again last night and that will be the focus for the morning drive. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY for a handful of counties lasts until 10am Thursday. It may be extended if the fog does not break.





Mostly cloudy skies and fog is the forecast again for Thursday. The change for today comes with a northeast wind developing from 5 to 10 miles per hour, and that wind will carry moisture in from Lake Michigan, thus some spotty lake effect flurries or drizzle may fall from the clouds. The high is 32 degrees.

A few stray flurries could linger into the night tonight, and it will stay cloudy. The blanket of clouds keeps temps up with a low of 24 degrees.

Any flurries, if any, end early on Friday – but the clouds do not (unfortunately). Mostly cloudy and 30 degrees to end the work and school week.