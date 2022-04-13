The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plenty of weather to talk about as we make a switch from May weather to March weather in the next 24 hours. Patchy areas of fog developed into Wednesday morning. Other than that, the morning will be cloudy with isolated showers. More thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and evening and some of those could contain hail or create damaging wind gusts. High temps vary greatly from as the northwoods will be in the low 50s, and southern areas will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees!

Scattered rain showers and some thunder will continue into part of tonight, and as cold air wraps into this system, some areas may see that rain mix over to wet snow. The low tonight is 34 degrees. Not only will it be colder, but the winds will increase tonight.

Winds go up even higher for Thursday on the back side of the low. West winds could gust as high as 50 miles per hour! There will be some snow showers far to the north, while the rest of the area could just see some flurries or sprinkles. Temperatures drop big time with a high in the lower and middle 40s.