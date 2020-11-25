Foggy and damp for Wednesday, then nicer for Thanksgiving

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for the morning commute as select counties may experience reduced visibility less than a mile. That lasts until 10am Wednesday morning.

Plenty cloudy on Wednesday plus some spotty light showers or sprinkles may be found on radar by the afternoon and evening. The temps reach the lower and middle 40s in the afternoon. NNE winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will be cloudy with some areas of mist or fog redeveloping with light winds. The low is 36 degrees.

It will be a cloudy start to Thanksgiving, but there is hope to see some sun as clouds break up in the afternoon. Mid 40s for highs and bit breezy with SW winds up around 10 to 20 miles per hour.