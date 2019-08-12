Foggy morning, rain possible next three days

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Monday morning starting off with some patchy fog, and a DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been placed on several counties until 10am.

You’ll see increasing clouds throughout Monday as a rainy system approaches from the west. This system may also give us a chance for rain by the afternoon, especially in our southern sections. Cloudy skies should hold temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Following a stray evening shower chance, skies will stay cloudy tonight with a low temp of 62 degrees.

Tomorrow will also be a mainly cloudy, possibly some breaks for sunshine here or there. Another chance for some showers will be with us later in the day. Temperatures will be cooler! Highs should only make it into the low and middle 70s.

Wednesday will also bring scattered showers into the afternoon. The big story will be the huge drop in temperatures! Your high forecast brings in our first 70 degree reading in quite some time.

If you want that heat back, you’ll get it again Friday and into the weekend.