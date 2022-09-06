The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another warm and sunny evening today for your Tuesday! It’s a bit humid as well, and temperatures will turn more mild as we head into the overnight.

Patchy fog builds in late tonight and will continue into the morning. A cold front move through tonight as well, giving way to a very light sprinkle chance tomorrow morning. The rest of your Wednesday will be warm and humid.

More fog rolls in for your Thursday AM, before sunshine returns giving way to another summer feels-like day.

Friday will be similar, with slightly warmer temps, and sticky air.

Rain chances return for your weekend! Spotty rain showers are in the forecast come Saturday afternoon/evening, cooling temperatures off to the mid-70s.

More rain showers continue into Sunday and Monday, with temps dropping more into the upper 60s.

More spotty shower chances on the way in for Tuesday morning, with slightly warmer temperatures in the low 70s.