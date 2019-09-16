Foggy start to the work and school week

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Morning fog on this Monday dropping visibility in all of our counties to kick off the day. Sunshine will burn that fog off by the late morning, and then you can expect partly to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Winds will stay light, turning to the southeast – and that will bring a slightly cooler day to the lake and bay, and possibly some lake fog during the day. It will feel a bit muggy again today with highs in the mid and upper 70s, slightly cooler by the water.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for fog redeveloping again. That fog will be most likely in the eastern sections of the area. Temperatures drop to about 58 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring clouds and sunshine mixed, with a better view of sun by the afternoon. Highs will be warm again around 77 for the high, also a little humid again.

Wednesday, partly sunny and still dry, a high of 78 degrees. Rain chances will move in late at night.

Thursday, a few spotty showers or thunderstorms could come about for the morning hours. Temperatures stay warm with a high of 78 degrees.