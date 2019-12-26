Foggy Thursday, rainy weekend system

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire area until noon Thursday. Visibility will drop below a half mild at times for many locations especially north of the Fox Cities.

The rest of Thursday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with just a little sunshine possible to the south. It will be another mild day with highs in the low to middle 40s for most areas. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Sunshine will start to return through the day Friday after a mostly cloudy start. Highs will be a little cooler in the middle 30s.

A large storm system will impact the state Saturday through Monday. A mix of rain and snow on Saturday will transition to all rain Saturday evening with on and off rain showers on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Colder air will push in on Monday and transition rain over to snow showers with light accumulations possible.

Heavy rain through the weekend could lead to localized flooding. A widespread 0.5-1.0″ of rain will be possible.