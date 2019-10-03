Forecast trending drier Thursday

From Storm Team 5…

Keeping it cloudy and soggy for the first half of today as a few light showers or sprinkles are possible. Into the afternoon, winds become breezy out of the northwest, and at that time there may be some rays of sunshine emerging. High temps will make it back to the upper 50s – very similar to yesterday.

Have to cut the lawn? It may be dry enough to do it this afternoon, otherwise Friday looks like the best day to get out the mower. Saturday turns wet with rain again.

Tonight, we’ll be keeping an eye on radar for a stray shower or two in the northwoods, but no widespread rain is expected. Partly cloudy skies expected everywhere else. Temperatures will fall to the 30s and low 40s by tomorrow morning – frost is not anticipated where we live.

A nicer day for Friday as winds calm down, and more sunshine comes about. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s.

Rain comes back Saturday with scattered rain showers looking likely at this point. The high is 57 degrees.

Sunday turns partly sunny, but there may still be an isolated shower around. Afternoon temperatures top out at 61 degrees.