One more cold day before a Friday warm up

From Storm Team 5…

Chilly, chilly, chilly again for Thursday. We repeat the forecast from yesterday with sunshine and highs in the teens. But as you get out the door, wind chills will range from -15 to -30 degrees with a little improvement for the afternoon.





Tonight, clear skies and chilly temperatures again with lows falling back to the single digits. Wind chills will also be sub-zero again at night.

Much warmer air returns Friday! Sunshine continues, but it’s the favorable wind direction of the breeze that really warms us up – as the wind turns to the SW from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Mostly sunny on Saturday as we keep the temps on the upward trend. The high is 38 degrees.

The weather stays nice through the weekend on Sunday with a high of 40 degrees under partly sunny skies.