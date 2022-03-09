The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Wisconsin now resides behind a cold front meaning we will take on four days ahead that will be below our normal high of 37 degrees.

Wednesday brings afternoon temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s with some clouds and peeks of sunshine. A cool west wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour will take down the wind chill in the low 20s.

Quiet and chilly tonight with partly cloudy skies. The low will be around 10 degrees and single digits north.

A cold March day for Thursday with a high of 25 degrees! Snow will miss to the south, but we get some clouds in from that system. More sun will be up north.