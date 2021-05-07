Freeze warnings in place for tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Freeze warnings are in place across all of Northeast Wisconsin tonight. Take steps to protect tender plants before temperatures dip into the low 30s, 20s up north.

Tomorrow: The beginning to Saturday will be sunny, however clouds will steadily increase in the afternoon and evening. This could bring a stray shower, but most will remain dry. Highs get into the upper 50s away from the lake.

Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy skies are looking likely throughout most of the day. There is the chance of some spotty light rain showers late in the day. These will not be showers that will cause a washout, so do not cancel your Mother’s Day plans but keep any eye on the sky.

Next week: Temperatures will get back to around 60 Tuesday, and continue to warm throughout the week. Besides a small chance of rain Thursday, next week will be mainly dry. Frost is also looking likely for Sunday night and Monday night. People should wait until later in the week to plant any Mother’s Day flowers!