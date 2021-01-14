Freezing fog and clouds before all get rain and wet snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Melting snow from yesterday and tranquil air has led to areas of freezing fog to open up the day Thursday – it might be slippery on the morning roads! Another cloudy and mild January day for us as highs reach the middle and upper 30s. It’s late in the afternoon and evening where light rain and snow will develop across parts of the WFRV coverage area.

Tonight will have both evening and nighttime rain and wet snow showers. It will taper off to clouds and drizzle for some overnight. The low temp will only drop to the lower 30s and may stay above freezing. That could lead to melting and compacting snow as it comes down. Snow accumulation will be light near the lake and bay, while areas immediately to the west could end up between 1 to 3 inches by Friday morning.

Snow accumulation for only Thursday night.

It won’t end Friday, but showers will not last all day. There will be periods of clouds and drizzle, and other times where wet snow showers will redevelop. The high is 36 degrees. Another inch or two of snow accumulation is possible which takes the storm total up to 2 to 4 inches, while lake and bay shore counties generally stay underneath 2 inches.

Total snow accumulation for Thursday night into Friday night.

Saturday is a big day in Titletown as the Packers take on the Rams, and it does look like most of the precipitation will taper off by the morning gets going. Mostly cloudy skies, a few isolated flakes, and highs around 34 degrees.

The weekend ends Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a touch cooler with a high of 29 degrees.