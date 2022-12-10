The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mixed showers will clear out later tonight, before areas of patchy, dense, freezing fog will come through continuing into tomorrow morning. Slick and wet roads from the mixed showers today will likely freeze overnight with below freezing temps. Hazardous road conditions are in store for any morning commutes.

The low pressure system we saw today has moved east, but attached on the back end is a cold front, which is what will give way to the flurries and cloudy skies we will see tomorrow. High pressure will sit over Wisconsin tomorrow as well, keeping us dry from any accumulating precipitation.

Highs for tomorrow will reach above freezing across the board, so any flurries will melt by the time they hit the ground.