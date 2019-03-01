Friday Afternoon Video Forecast 3/1

From Storm Team 5…



A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TONIGHT FOR AREA TO THE NW OF THE FOX RIVER VALLEY….EXPECT SNOWY AND SLIPPERY TRAVEL TONIGHT.

Clouds will be increasing for us ahead of the next round of snow today. HIgh temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Snow will become more widespread past 4pm this afternoon. This will be a fluffy snowfall with light winds. Showers will continue through the overnight and taper off before daybreak on Saturday.

Snow accumulation will mainly fall between 1″ to 3″ with isolated spots nearing 4″.

Saturday will feature mainly dry conditions with partly cloudy skies. Later in the day, winds will become breezy with a chance for a few snow flurries. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be cold! Winds will stay breezy with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will only make it to the lower teens.