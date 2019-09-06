Friday morning forecast

Early morning rain showers will quickly move out of the area with drier weather expected the rest of the day. We’ll see plenty of cloud cover this morning, but sunshine will start to return late in the day. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph during the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Look for a good amount of cloud cover to return tonight with a spotty rain shower possible. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The weekend is looking fairly quiet, but skies will likely remain mostly cloudy. Highs on Saturday will be near 70s with only mid 60s for highs by Sunday.

Our next rain chance moves in late Monday and into Tuesday.