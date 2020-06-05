Friday thunderstorms, then cooler this weekend

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Showers and thunderstorms will bring downpours and rumbles of thunder Friday. The rain will be widespread in the morning, turning isolated then by the late morning and early afternoon. Track the rain with our INTERACTIVE RADAR:

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

The rest of Friday will bring back the sunshine! Clouds clear and late day temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s. It will be cooler by Lake Michigan.

Tonight will be a great night for a campfire. If you can avoid the mosquitoes, enjoy a nice evening with mostly clear skies and an overnight low to 55 degrees.

Saturday looks beautiful! Mostly sunny and comfy as dew points stay low. The high is 74 degrees.

Sunday will bring back more clouds, especially for the morning as a warm front lifts into the state. The front may also bring a few morning showers up north. The high is 71 degrees.

Next week looks warm, humid, and stormy again! Look at our next seven days:

