Friday video Forecast from WFRV

WE HAD A FAIRLY NICE DAY FRIDAY WITH SOME SUN AND A MIX OF CLOUDS AT TIMES. TEMPS HAVE RESPONDED INTO THE 70S AND LOW 80S. TEMPS WILL CONTINUE TO WARM INTO THE 70S AND LOW 80S WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEKEND. ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL BE MOVING INTO THE AREA FOR FRIDAY TONIGHT AND ALSO THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND. WE STILL HAVE THE THREAT OF SOME STRONG STORMS THAT COULD PRODUCE HEAVY RAIN ESPECIALLY IN THE SOUTHERN SECTIONS. FLASH FLOOD WATCHES CONTINUE FOR THE SOUTHERN SECTIONS OF THE VIEWING AREA AND FLOOD WARNINGS FOR THE WESTERN SECTIONS OF LAKE WINNEBAGO. SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL BE SCATTERED THROUGHOUT THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND.