Frigid air eases into the weekend, watching snow for Monday

Breezy winds kick in tonight, and we’ll gain some clouds back overnight. Chilly out there again, but not as cold as temperatures rise into the teens late.

Mostly cloudy but much warmer Saturday as highs return to 33 degrees. Breezy winds expected as a couple weak cold fronts go by. Those fronts will bring a hit/miss snow chance. It will be a light snow will accumulations under an inch for those communities that get a hit.

Sunday should be nice with partly sunny conditions. The high is 28 degrees.

A new system into Monday and early Tuesday morning could bring a wintry mix of snow and rain. Details on this in days to come.