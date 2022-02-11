Tonight: Temperatures will continue to dive behind a cold front. In the early morning hours, skies will start to clear too. Wind chills will dip below zero with low temperatures in the single digits.

Tomorrow: Big day on Lake Winnebago for Sturgeon Spearing! Very cold start with wind chills in that -5 to -15 range. Lots of sunshine to start off the day, but a few clouds move in for the afternoon. Highs only get into the low teens.

Sunday/Next Week: Some clouds to start off Sunday, but those will gradually decrease. A small snow chance primarily in the early morning hours on Monday. Following mild air Tuesday and early Wednesday, a stronger system will have to be watched into Thursday. The track will ultimately determine how much Northeast Wisconsin is impacted or if it shifts out of our area.