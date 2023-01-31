The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We keep the mostly clear skies all evening long with frigid temps that will stay in the single digits. Some late cloud cover will return and stick around into tomorrow, but a southwesterly wind this evening will usher in slightly warmer air in for tomorrow. Expect Wednesday’s high to be around 17 degrees.

Southwesterly winds continue into Thursday, so we will likely reach the low 20s again! A cold front will move through for Friday, and the frigid air will come back as we wrap up this work week.

We turn mild again for the weekend and new work week ahead!